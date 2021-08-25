Toshiba discussing strategic options with investment firms - Reuters
Aug. 25, 2021 7:40 AM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) is reportedly talking with four investment firms for advice on strategic ideas months after the ousting of its chairman. Shareholders dissatisfaction has grown since a report that the company worked with the Japanese government to put pressure on foreign investors.
- Reuters sources say the Japanese conglomerate is talking with KKR, Blackstone, Bain Capital and Canadian investment firm Brookfield. The company's strategic review committee has asked the firms to formulate and submit their ideas.
- The sources specify that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) isn't formally soliciting buyout bids at this time.
- Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) tells Reuters it will "present the achievements" of the talks when the new business plan is announced in October.
- Earlier this year, the company received a $21 billion unsolicited takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners, which was halted after Toshiba's CEO stepped down.