Dick's Sporting Goods soars after earnings smasher, special dividend reveal
Aug. 25, 2021 7:45 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) trades higher after the retailer smashes Q2 earnings marks, raises guidance and announces a special dividend of $5.50 per share.
- E-commerce sales fell 28% during the quarter against the pandemic comparable, but were still up 111% from the 2019 level. The combination of strong store and online sales momentum prompted DKS to lift 2021 same-store sales guidance to +18% to +20% from a prior view for +8% to +11%.
- The bottom line is also getting stronger at the retailer with net income soaring in Q2 to $495.5M vs. $276.8M a year ago and $112.5M two years ago.
- CEO update: "Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings significantly exceeded our expectations, reflecting continued strong consumer demand across our diverse category portfolio along with the strength of our omni-channel offering and elevated athlete experience."
- Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ended the quarter with $2.24B in cash and no borrowings on the credit facility to free it up for the special dividend announcement.
- Shares of Dick's are up 10.41% premarket to $126.30 after the stronger-than-anticipated report.