ECB's economic projections could look brighter in September, de Guindos says
Aug. 25, 2021 7:48 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- With recent solid economic indicators in Q3, the European Central Bank's macroeconomic projections for the eurozone could be revised upward when the central bankers meet to in September, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said, according to a Reuters report.
- "In a few days, the ECB will release its economic forecasts again, every time we have updated it has been for the better and this may happen again," he said at an event in Spain.
- The ECB's next monetary policy decision is on Sept. 9.
- In July, the ECB kept its rates unchanged, but said it expects key rates to remain at their present or lower rates until its sees inflation reaching 2% for its projection horizon.