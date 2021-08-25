Atlas Technical Consultants secures $9M contracts from Texas DOT
Aug. 25, 2021 8:10 AM ETAtlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) has received multiple contracts from the Texas Department of Transportation (DOT) to provide materials testing services for various districts in the state of Texas.
- The contracts will run for up to five years and have combined value of $9M.
- Atlas will assist the Texas DOT in supervising and performing sampling, testing, inspecting and related services for asphaltic, soils/flex base and concrete construction on various highway projects across the state. The contracts are valued at ~$3M in the San Antonio District, $2M in the El Paso District, $2M in the Houston District and $2M in the Pharr, Laredo and Corpus Christi Districts.