Investors might see an SEC approved Bitcoin ETF by October
Aug. 25, 2021 8:12 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDGBTCBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor24 Comments
- The United States may see the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF by the end of October, according to Bloomberg analysts.
- Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart revealed that they believe the recent retraction by ProShares and VanEck's Ethereum (ETH-USD) futures ETF proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could prompt the consent of a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF.
The analysts stated: "VanEck and ProShares' rapid withdrawal of proposals for Ethereum futures ETFs is a good sign for a potential Bitcoin futures ETF, given the SEC has allowed those filing to remain active. A launch could come as soon as October, and we believe the SEC should permit several at once to avoid handing out a first-mover advantage."
Balchunas also expressed that the ProShares' Bitcoin futures ETF is among the filings regulators will most likely approve.
- "We think Ether withdrawal shows SEC has nose in this right now and is in reg contact with issuers which should mean any kinks ironed out so that they can launch 75 days after filing."
- The Bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures space is getting crowded with issuers such as Galaxy Digital, VanEck, Valkyrie, Invesco, ProShares, and now AdvisorShares joining the list of issuers that have filed prospectuses with the SEC.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -3.86% on Wednesday’s session, +61.66% YTD.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC): -2.17% in pre-market trading, +22.16% YTD.
- While the U.S. regulators continue to figure out when to launch a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF, Europe will have its first Bitcoin futures contract traded on the Eurex, the continent's largest derivatives market, on Sept 13, 2021.