Imperial Oil to build renewable diesel complex at Alberta refinery
Aug. 25, 2021 8:17 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it will move ahead with plans to produce renewable diesel at a new complex at its Strathcona refinery in Alberta.
- The refinery is expected to produce ~20K bbl/day of renewable diesel by completion in 2024, which the company says could reduce emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by 3M metric tons/year.
- The renewable diesel production process will utilize blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage.
- Imperial says it is in partnership discussions with government and industry, and British Columbia's provincial government will support the project with an agreement in its low-carbon fuel legislation.
