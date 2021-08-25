Imperial Oil to build renewable diesel complex at Alberta refinery

Aug. 25, 2021 8:17 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Carbon Capture to Fight Climate Change
IGphotography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it will move ahead with plans to produce renewable diesel at a new complex at its Strathcona refinery in Alberta.
  • The refinery is expected to produce ~20K bbl/day of renewable diesel by completion in 2024, which the company says could reduce emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by 3M metric tons/year.
  • The renewable diesel production process will utilize blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage.
  • Imperial says it is in partnership discussions with government and industry, and British Columbia's provincial government will support the project with an agreement in its low-carbon fuel legislation.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Fluidsdoc writes recently that risk-tolerant investors can buy Imperial Oil at present levels for growth and income.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.