Arcutis enrolls first patient in late-stage roflumilast scalp and body psoriasis study

Muslim woman scratching her hand skin; dry skin, allergic skin inflammation, body care, fungus inflammation, dermatology disease, eczema, rash, skin care concept; young adult Islamic woman model
RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) has enrolled the first patient in its single Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating topical roflumilast foam ((ARQ-154)) as a potential treatment for scalp and body psoriasis.
  • Roflumilast foam is a once-daily topical foam formulation of roflumilast, a potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, which the company is developing for both seborrheic dermatitis and scalp and body psoriasis.
  • The trial is a parallel group, double blind, vehicle-controlled pivotal Phase 3 study of the safety and efficacy of ARQ-154 0.3% foam or a matching vehicle administered once-daily in ~420 subjects with scalp and body psoriasis ages 12 and older.
  • The co-primary endpoints of the study include proportion of subjects achieving Scalp-Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) success and the proportion of subjects achieving Body-IGA success, with IGA success defined as an IGA score of ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ plus a 2-point improvement from baseline after eight weeks.
  • The company expects to posts readouts from the late-stage trial and two others in 2022.
