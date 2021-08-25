Beyond Meat falls after Argus turns cautious on near-term margin outlook
Aug. 25, 2021 8:21 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Argus downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a Hold rating after having it lined up at Buy.
- Analyst John Staszak notes Q3 revenue guidance from BYND fell below the consensus expectation, driven by labor shortages, a July 4 shift and decelerating foodservice revenue growth. "Moreover, we expect concerns about the Delta variant to have a negative impact on Foodservice sales," he notes.
- As Beyond Meat invests in long-term growth and adds capacity, near-term margins are expected to be negatively impacted. Argus keeps a long-term Buy rating on BYND for investors with the patience to ride out the rough road ahead.
- Shares of Beyond Meat are down 1.83% premarket to $122.02 vs. the 52-week trading range of $99.86 to $221.00.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BYND is flashing Bearish due to low marks for value and profitability.