CytoDyn’s leronlimab increases overall and progression free survival in mTNBC patients
Aug. 25, 2021 8:21 AM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) provides following update to previously reported preliminary results from its Phase 1b/2 trials and compassionate use with leronlimab to treat 30 metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients.
- Decrease in circulating tumor cells (CTC) as reported using the LifeTracDx test after induction with leronlimab was associated with a 400%-660% increase in mPFS (modified Progression Free Survival)/12-month PFS and a 570%-980% increase in mOS (modified Overall Survival) /12-month OS.
- Decreases in CTC after leronlimab induction were seen in 73% of the 30 patients in the study.
- LifeTracDx appears to aid as a parallel diagnostic tool in identifying patients that respond to leronlimab.
- These data are aligned with the premise that a majority of mTNBC patients respond to leronlimab if CTC reduction is observed following one leronlimab dose.