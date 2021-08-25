Organigram extends SHRED product portfolio with launch of cannabis-infused gummies
Aug. 25, 2021 8:28 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) announces the launch of SHRED’ems, a high-quality and bold flavoured lineup of cannabis-infused gummies.
- SHRED’ems is an extension of the company’s popular, value-priced SHRED product portfolio which includes SHRED milled flower and SHRED Jar of Joints.
- SHRED’ems is expected to be the one of the most competitively priced gummies on the market, and is available in three bold, all-natural flavours, including:
- Wild Berry Blaze (Hybrid): A juicy blend of sweet blueberry and raspberry, available in a package of 4 gummies containing 2.5 mg THC and 10mg CBD per gummy
- Sour Cherry Punch (Indica): Sweet, tart and tangy, Sour Cherry Punch is available in a package of 2 gummies containing 5 mg THC per gummy
- Sour Megamelon (Sativa): A bold watermelon flavour with a sour tang, Sour Megamelon is also available in a package of 2 gummies containing 5 mg THC per gummy
- These gummies are the first Organigram products to be crafted by The Edibles & Infusions Corporation, the gummy manufacturer acquired in April 2021.