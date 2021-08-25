Organigram extends SHRED product portfolio with launch of cannabis-infused gummies

Aug. 25, 2021 8:28 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Medical Marijuana – Marihuana Flower, Herbal Cannabis
Rocky89/E+ via Getty Images

  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) announces the launch of SHRED’ems, a high-quality and bold flavoured lineup of cannabis-infused gummies.
  • SHRED’ems is an extension of the company’s popular, value-priced SHRED product portfolio which includes SHRED milled flower and SHRED Jar of Joints.
  • SHRED’ems is expected to be the one of the most competitively priced gummies on the market, and is available in three bold, all-natural flavours, including:
  • Wild Berry Blaze (Hybrid): A juicy blend of sweet blueberry and raspberry, available in a package of 4 gummies containing 2.5 mg THC and 10mg CBD per gummy
  • Sour Cherry Punch (Indica): Sweet, tart and tangy, Sour Cherry Punch is available in a package of 2 gummies containing 5 mg THC per gummy
  • Sour Megamelon (Sativa): A bold watermelon flavour with a sour tang, Sour Megamelon is also available in a package of 2 gummies containing 5 mg THC per gummy
  • These gummies are the first Organigram products to be crafted by The Edibles & Infusions Corporation, the gummy manufacturer acquired in April 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.