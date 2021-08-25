Lipocine discloses mid-stage data for NASH candidate
Aug. 25, 2021 8:29 AM ETLipocine Inc. (LPCN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) is trading ~1.4% higher in the pre-market after the company announced what it identified as positive topline 36-week results for its NASH candidate LPCN 1144 from a Phase 2 study in men with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as confirmed by a biopsy.
- In the proof-of-concept LiFT ("Liver Fat intervention with oral Testosterone") study, the primary endpoint was the change in hepatic fat fraction via MRI-PDFF after 12 weeks of treatment.
- Key secondary endpoints after 36 weeks of treatment included the evaluation of histological change for NASH resolution and/or fibrosis improvement.
- In the study that involved two treatment arms and a placebo arm, there was a reduction of liver fat with statistical significance at 12 weeks.
- As for secondary endpoints at 36 weeks, the company said that “both LPCN 1144 treatment arms met with statistical significance the pre-specified histology based regulatory endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis.”
- However, the effect of fibrosis improvement needs to be further studied in a larger trial, the company added.
- The drug was well tolerated with the safety profile being comparable to that of placebo. The treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE) were mild to moderate. One subject in the treatment arms and four who received the placebo discontinued the trial, due to TEAES.
- Commenting on the results, Lipocine (LPCN) CEO Mahesh Patel said: “We look forward to meeting with the FDA regarding the path forward for an accelerated approval and Phase 3 study requirements."
In June, Cantor Fitzgerald began its coverage on Lipocine (LPCN) with an overweight rating and a price target of $3 per share.