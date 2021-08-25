Cryoport inks multi-year strategic business alliance with Mitsubishi Logistics

Aug. 25, 2021
  • Life sciences services company Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) has entered into a multi-year strategic business alliance with pharma logistics company Mitsubishi Logistics to bring temperature-controlled supply chain solutions to Asia-Pacific.
  • The companies will create an integrated regenerative medicine supply chain partnership in Japan to provide end-to-end distribution solutions for specialty cell and gene therapies that require stringent temperature control, track and trace systems and global distribution.
  • In a bid to strengthen its logistics capabilities and meet the increasing demand for cell and gene therapy supply chain solutions, Mitsubishi Logistics has chosen to implement Cryoport's temperature-controlled and traceability solutions.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Cryoport supported 561 clinical trials in regenerative medicine globally, 29 of which are in the APAC region.
