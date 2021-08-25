Durable goods slip in July on decline in transportation equipment

Aug. 25, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar
baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

  • July Durable Goods: -0.1% vs. -0.2% expected and +0.8% prior.
  • The headline durable goods number slips after two straight months of increases.
  • Transportation equipment drove the decrease, falling 2.2%, its first decline after two consecutive months of increases.
  • Excluding transportation, new orders +0.7% vs. +0.5% expected and % prior (revised from +0.3%).
  • Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July, up in four o of the last five months, rose 2.2%, following a 1.6% increase. Transportation equipment, up two straight months, increased 4.6% to $75.9B.
  • Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods, rising for six straight months, increased 0.3% to $1.23T. Machinery, up 16 straight months, led the increase, rising 2.1% to $109.2B.
  • Nondefense new orders for capital goods in July fell 8.0% to $80.6B; shipments increased 0.4% to $79.4B; unfilled orders rose 0.2% to $742.2B.
  • On Tuesday, Democrats break stalemate in $3.5T budget resolution, $1T infrastructure plan
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.