Durable goods slip in July on decline in transportation equipment
Aug. 25, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- July Durable Goods: -0.1% vs. -0.2% expected and +0.8% prior.
- The headline durable goods number slips after two straight months of increases.
- Transportation equipment drove the decrease, falling 2.2%, its first decline after two consecutive months of increases.
- Excluding transportation, new orders +0.7% vs. +0.5% expected and % prior (revised from +0.3%).
- Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July, up in four o of the last five months, rose 2.2%, following a 1.6% increase. Transportation equipment, up two straight months, increased 4.6% to $75.9B.
- Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods, rising for six straight months, increased 0.3% to $1.23T. Machinery, up 16 straight months, led the increase, rising 2.1% to $109.2B.
- Nondefense new orders for capital goods in July fell 8.0% to $80.6B; shipments increased 0.4% to $79.4B; unfilled orders rose 0.2% to $742.2B.
- On Tuesday, Democrats break stalemate in $3.5T budget resolution, $1T infrastructure plan