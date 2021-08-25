American Resources trades higher on selection for U.S. DoE contract
Aug. 25, 2021 8:33 AM ETAmerican Resources Corporation (AREC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) trades 7% higher premarket after it announced that it has been named to a U.S. Department of Energy ((DoE)) Federal Demonstration Partnership award for the sorting for critical mineral-rich coal resource feedstock in a support role.
- Under the agreement, the company will provide support to the DOE sponsored program lead by Microbeam Technologies and Energy Technologies for determining novel methods for predicting rare earth elements and critical minerals in different coal types utilizing prompt gamma neutron activation analysis spectra technology.
- Until date, the company has acquired 16 patents and technologies specific to producing REEs and critical minerals from coal-based waste and byproducts as well as waste permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries.