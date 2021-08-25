Tix files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Aug. 25, 2021 8:41 AM ETTix Corporation (TIXC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tix (OTCPK:TIXC) and its unit Tix4Tonight voluntary filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada.
- In conjunction with its Chapter 11 cases, the company intends to secure financing from lenders to supplement its current cash to operate the business uninterrupted and continue to meet its financial obligations.
- The company also intends to market and sell its assets to the highest and/or best bidder through a Court-supervised auction and approval process.
- Tix's board concluded that the Chapter 11 process represents the best long-term solution for the company to address its liquidity challenges and strengthen its operations.
- The board appointed Dan Scouler, an experienced director of Debtors in Chapter 11 cases, as an additional director to assist the company in the process.