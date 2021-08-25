Blackstone acquires 74% stake in wealth manager ASK Group for $1B
Aug. 25, 2021 9:02 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) buys a majority stake of 74% in India-based wealth manager ASK Group for $1B, giving it access to the firm's existing portfolio in wealth management, assets and property advisory, the Economic Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- As of June 30 2021, ASK Group, which is backed by Blackstone (BX) rival Advent International, managed assets worth over R71,500 crore, CNBC notes.
- Blackstone (BX) has global assets worth around $50B and has invested $22B in India over the last decade; it plans to invest aggressively in the country in the coming years, according to multiple reports.
- Shares of the private equity firm rises 0.6% in premarket trading.
- In April, Blackstone plans to spend $720M to buy warehouses and properties in India - WSJ.