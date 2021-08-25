Blackstone acquires 74% stake in wealth manager ASK Group for $1B

Aug. 25, 2021 9:02 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close-up of hands holding tablet with business inscription
ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) buys a majority stake of 74% in India-based wealth manager ASK Group for $1B, giving it access to the firm's existing portfolio in wealth management, assets and property advisory, the Economic Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • As of June 30 2021, ASK Group, which is backed by Blackstone (BX) rival Advent International, managed assets worth over R71,500 crore, CNBC notes.
  • Blackstone (BX) has global assets worth around $50B and has invested $22B in India over the last decade; it plans to invest aggressively in the country in the coming years, according to multiple reports.
  • Shares of the private equity firm rises 0.6% in premarket trading.
  • In April, Blackstone plans to spend $720M to buy warehouses and properties in India - WSJ.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.