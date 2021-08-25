Purple Innovation is looking for CFO to help take it to the next level

Aug. 25, 2021 8:47 AM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Oppenheimer updates on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) after discussing the retailer's CFO resignation with the investor relations team.
  • Analyst Brian Nagel says Purple Innovation is seeking a CFO candidate interested and capable of taking the company to the next level, in addition to helping to "drive strategy and disciplines for a larger, but still expanding and evolving enterprise."
  • PRPL did not alter its financial guidance with the CFO announcement.
  • Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Purple Innovation (PRPL).
  • Shares of PRPL are down 1.98% premarket to $26.28 vs. the 52-week trading range of $17.01 to $41.08.
  • Wall Street in general is very bullish on PRPL, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Very Bearish.
