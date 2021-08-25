Kaleyra to repurchase warrants for $5.47M
Aug. 25, 2021
- Cloud communications software provider Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has reached agreements with a group of institutional investors to repurchase warrants at an aggregate purchase price of $5.47M.
- The company has agreed to repurchase warrants for an aggregate amount of 1,684,470 shares of its common stock at $3.25/underlying share. The repurchase will result in the surrender and cancellation of these warrants held by each holder.
- Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "These warrant repurchases allow us to further simplify our capital structure and support our positive outlook for the long-term financial and operational success of our business."
