Kaleyra to repurchase warrants for $5.47M

Aug. 25, 2021 8:52 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Cloud communications software provider Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has reached agreements with a group of institutional investors to repurchase warrants at an aggregate purchase price of $5.47M.
  • The company has agreed to repurchase warrants for an aggregate amount of 1,684,470 shares of its common stock at $3.25/underlying share. The repurchase will result in the surrender and cancellation of these warrants held by each holder.
  • Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "These warrant repurchases allow us to further simplify our capital structure and support our positive outlook for the long-term financial and operational success of our business."
  • Previously (Aug 09): Kaleyra EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.