Ayr Wellness launches 5% share buyback, reaffirms 2022 outlook
Aug. 25, 2021 Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)
- Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) trades 2.1% higher premarket after board authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of the company's Subordinate Voting Shares, effective immediately, the maximum amount allowed for CSE listed companies, over the next 12 months.
- "The share repurchase program will in no way interfere with our ambitious growth plans to enter new markets and/or complete our current capital projects. With $120M+ of cash on our balance sheet and debt markets that are extremely attractive and open to us, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our stated goals and meet our 2022 guidance of $800M in revenue and $300M in adj. EBITDA," CEO Jonathan Sandelman commented.