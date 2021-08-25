NextPlay Technologies to buy Crypto Technology from Token IQ; terms undisclosed
Aug. 25, 2021 8:56 AM ETNextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) inks agreement to acquire 100% of the assets of Token IQ, an innovator in digital asset management.
- The commercial terms were not stated.
- Token IQ's ability to afford cryptocurrency owners a solution to replace their assets should they lose access to, or control of, their assets and its handling of "Know Your Customer" issues, solving many vital regulatory requirements.
- NextPlay will look to license the IP and integrate the service into its wholly-owned Bank, NextBank International.
- Mark Vange, CTO of NextPlay and founder and CEO of Token IQ: “Token IQ was built upon the early recognition that many digital assets may in the future be treated as securities. I’m excited that we can now make Token IQ part of NextPlay, given the many synergies that have developed around digital asset management across NextPlay’s ecosystem".
- Shares +6% premarket.