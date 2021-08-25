Epazz' StreamPay to be used by Greenheart to manage loans, payments
Aug. 25, 2021 8:59 AM ETEpazz, Inc. (EPAZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) said Greenheart CBD Limited in Ireland will be using Epazz StreamPay technology to manage their loans and payments.
- Greenheart CBD will lend money to hemp farmers. Hemp farmers will repay the loans with their hemp production. StreamPay will trace the raw materials from the hemp farms into the final goods.
- The traceability enables Greenheart to reduce fraud and provide detailed information on their CBD oil products.
- StreamPay app helps companies monitor their supply chain for risk of fraud using blockchain smart contract technology to trace raw materials to finished goods.
- The company said it worked with Greenheart to help launch their IEO Token on their dex at www.greenheartcbd.io. and over the past week, the Greenheart token has increased by 600% as Greenheart gets closer to launch their mobile app by ZenaPay Wallet.