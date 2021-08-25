Mycotopia Therapies and Havn Life Sciences enter psilocybin supply agreement
Aug. 25, 2021
- Mycotopia Therapies (OTCPK:TPIA) enters into a naturally-derived psilocybin supply agreement with Havn Life Sciences (OTCPK:HAVLF).
- Under the terms of agreement, Havn Life Sciences to supply Mycotopia Therapies with naturally-derived psilocybin.
- TPIA is classified as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for unmet needs.
- The agreement will also blaze a pathway for company to secure further supply agreements with companies seeking high-quality and naturally derived psilocybin.
- Ben Kaplan, CEO said, “We are honored to partner with a world-class company like Havn Life Sciences on this Psilocybin Supply Agreement. Since Havn Life Sciences will supply Mycotopia Therapies with naturally-derived psilocybin, it enables Mycotopia Therapies to get to the distribution and revenue generation phase of our business plan much faster than If we had to set up our own manufacturing facilities.”