Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center to join Trevena's OLINVYK study

Signal transmitting neurons or nerve cells- 3d illustration
Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announces that Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center will join the company's study of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection on respiratory, gastrointestinal (GI), and cognitive function outcomes in the postoperative setting.
  • The trial is an open-label, multi-site study being led by clinical outcomes research experts from Cleveland Clinic.
  • Respiratory safety will be assessed by continuous monitoring, while additional outcomes will include GI tolerability as measured by GI complete response, and cognitive function as measured by standardized somnolence, sedation, and delirium assessment scales.
  • The study is expected to enroll about 200 adults undergoing major surgery.
  • Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Q3 2021.
  • The company’s partner in China had enrolled the first patient in a late-stage trial for OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, in July.
