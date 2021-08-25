PetroChina to boost production at China's biggest oilfield
Aug. 25, 2021 8:58 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) says it plans to increase shale oil production at the Gulong block in the Daqing field to more than 1M metric tons annually by 2025 after discovering additional resources.
- Daqing is China's biggest oilfield and has pumped for the past 60 years, but its reserves are depleting and CNPC is turning to shale formations near the field to replace the lower production.
- CNPC says it expects to drill 100 wells at Gulong this year, after already completing 58 so far with 17 of those are producing industrial volumes.
- The company says it has identified so far this year oil bearing zones in the Gulong formation that added 1.27B mt of geological reserves.
