Pop Culture Group to develop street dance chain SaaS system to accelerate digital transformation

Aug. 25, 2021 9:10 AM ETPop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) has announced that for the purpose of developing its Software-as-a-Service system to accelerate digital transformation, the Co. has entered into a letter of intent for strategic cooperation on Aug. 17, 2021 with Shenzhen HipHopJust Information Technology.
  • Both parties agreed to jointly develop a SaaS system to serve street dance organizations and enterprises, promote the development of the street dance industry, and build bridges between governments and enterprises in the street dance industry.
  • The companies expect the SaaS system to help dance organizations quickly and conveniently handle routine work, reduce labor costs, and monitor operation results anytime and anywhere.
  • CPOP +15.99% premarket to $4.85.
