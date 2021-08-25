FSD Pharma to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals in $9M deal
Aug. 25, 2021 9:15 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: SA News Team
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals in a deal valued at $9M.
- Lucid is developing novel molecules and combinations with the goal of addressing total brain health and targeting some of the most challenging neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, and other brain conditions.
- "Lucid has successfully developed a strong pipeline of novel therapeutic compounds - supported by IP in order to advance to future clinical trials...," FSD Pharma CEO Anthony Durkacz said.
- The deal will involve the issuance of ~4.5M FSD Pharma Class B subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of $2.
- The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in September 2021.
- FSD Pharma shares up more than 3% premarket.