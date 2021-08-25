FSD Pharma to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals in $9M deal

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.
yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals in a deal valued at $9M.
  • Lucid is developing novel molecules and combinations with the goal of addressing total brain health and targeting some of the most challenging neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, and other brain conditions.
  • "Lucid has successfully developed a strong pipeline of novel therapeutic compounds - supported by IP in order to advance to future clinical trials...," FSD Pharma CEO Anthony Durkacz said.
  • The deal will involve the issuance of ~4.5M FSD Pharma Class B subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of $2.
  • The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in September 2021.
  • FSD Pharma shares up more than 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.