STMicroelectronics collaborates with Xilinx to power radiation-hardened FPGAs
Aug. 25, 2021 9:15 AM ETAMD, STMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) collaborates with Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to bulid a power radiation-hardened FPGAs using ST space-qualified regulators.
- Company worked closely with Xilinx to design a power source that ensures reliable operation of the XQRKU060 by providing excellent fixed-point voltage accuracy as well as stability in the event of transients due to normal FPGA operation and radiation events.
- This power solution helps simplify and shorten the development time for next-generation flexible, reprogrammable space systems that leverage the Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA to benefit from faster project completion, lower mission costs, and greater reliability and fault resilience.
