FIGS stock falls ahead of early expiration of lock-up period

Aug. 25, 2021 9:15 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

IPO - Initial Public Offering on gold coins on white background
Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is trading ~3.3% lower in the pre-market on below average volume after the company announced the early expiration of the lock-up period taking effect on August 27.
  • The healthcare-apparel maker went public on May 27 with an upsized offering of 26.4M common stock. The underwriters had an option to purchase 4M additional shares.
  • Lock up period began from May 26 with an agreement for an early expiration for 15% of common stock subject to certain conditions.
  • On August 24, the conditions for early expiration were met, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
  • As a result, FIGS (FIGS) estimates that~23.3M shares of the company’s Class A common stock will be entitled for sale in the public market when trading opens on August 27.
  • As indicated in the graph below, FIGS (FIGS) has outperformed the broader since its IPO and its bullish ratings on Wall Street continue to outnumber the neutral views.
