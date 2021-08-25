CommerceIQ expands Omnichannel advertising reach with Criteo integration

Aug. 25, 2021 9:41 AM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CommerceIQ, the algorithmic platform that helps consumer brands win in e-commerce, has announced a strategic API integration with Criteo (CRTO +0.6%)’s Retail Media solution to expand its omnichannel advertising offering.
  • With 63% of online sales attributed to omnichannel growth, capturing consumer attention when they are searching for products regardless of retail platform is critical to growing overall market share.
  • The platform leverages a single source of truth that connects different data sets, and generates insights and recommendations that feed AI-led automations.
  • Combined with Criteo’s AI-powered personalization, CommerceIQ’s SRI allows for automated, efficient optimizations to be done in real time, all with the goal of driving incremental and profitable sales for brands.
  • “We are thrilled to welcome CommerceIQ to our API Partner Program,” said Geoffroy Martin, EVP and GM, Growth Portfolio at Criteo.
