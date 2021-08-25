Fortinet and Dragos extend partnership to secure OT infrastructure
Aug. 25, 2021 9:44 AM ETFTNTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fortinet's (FTNT +0.8%) FortiGate will be the first firewall integrated into the Dragos Platform, extending the benefits of the Security Fabric platform and leveraging its purpose-built Secure Processing Units (or SPUs).
- This provides customers with an integrated and robust security solution delivering asset visibility, inventory, vulnerability management and threat detection for industrial asset owners.
- Jon Lavender, CTO, and Founder at Dragos comments, “We’re excited to expand our significant partnership with Fortinet to include the addition of their industry-leading FortiGate NGFWs to the Dragos Platform. As a major provider of firewall technology, the technical integration with FortiGate is a milestone addition to the Dragos Platform. It enables us to combine our leading asset visibility, vulnerability management, threat detection, and response capabilities with FortiGate’s network protection and control functionality to further secure industrial and operational technology processes for our joint customers.”
- Quick read into stock insights: 'Fortinet: Disrupting Cybersecurity Is Paying Off For The Stock'