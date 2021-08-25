Matterport makes beta launch of Notes for communication with its digital twins
Aug. 25, 2021 9:45 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Matterport (MTTR -2.0%) announces a beta launch of a communication tool for its digital twins - Notes.
- Using Notes, users can have conversations directly within a Matterport space. It is designed as a conversational, real-time team collaboration, communication and file sharing tool directly inside Matterport digital twins.
- "Notes is a game-changer for teamwork and efficiency. By enabling interaction with specific locations and objects directly within the digital twin, Notes saves considerable time and significantly improves coordination, teamwork, efficiency and productivity across multiple stakeholders," says Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer at Matterport.
- In the real estate industry it is said to help users in visually locating and tagging their favorite rooms and features of a property; corporate teams in the workplace can collaborate on space planning and office layouts and enterprise organizations can manage facilities, assign tasks.
- Recently, Wedbush Securities starts off coverage on 3D specialist Matterport with an Outperform rating for its unique product offering gaining attention.