Converge Technology Solutions slips after upsizing bought deal financing

  • Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF -4.4%) has raised the size of its previously announced offering of common shares.
  • Under the amended terms, the underwriters have agreed to purchase 21.35M common shares of the company at C$10.55/share on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of C$225.24M. The previously announced deal included 14.22M common shares issued at C$10.55/share for a gross proceeds of C$150.02M.
  • Additionally, underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,202,500 common shares to cover any over-allotments. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be C$259.03M in case the over-allotment option is exercised in full.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Offering closing date will be on or about September 1, 2021.
