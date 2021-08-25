Heat Biologics taps former U.S. Senator seeking to advance new biothreat programs

Aug. 25, 2021

  • Heat Biologics (HTBX -1.7%) has added former Arkansas Senator Mark Pryor to the company’s Biothreat Advisory Board as the clinical-stage biotech looks to advance its programs targeting biological threats.
  • During his 12-year tenure representing Arkansas in the Senate, Pryor has helped pass more than 70 pieces of legislation aimed at addressing a range of issues, including homeland security and defense.
  • Sen. Pryor is also a former member of several high-profile committees such as Armed Services and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the company said in an announcement on Monday.
  • “We look forward to leveraging Senator Pryor’s knowledge as we advance our new biothreat initiatives,” CEO Jeff Wolf noted.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) has added ~24% in the year so far, and in June, the company joined Russell Microcap Index.
