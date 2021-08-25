Chalco's H1 profit skyrockets on higher production, aluminum prices

Billets of aluminium in the factory. The Hall–Heroult process produces aluminium with a purity of above 99%. Further purification can be done by the Hoopes process.
  • Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +3.2%) reports its biggest half-year profit since 2007, driven by higher production and as domestic aluminum prices hit a 13-year high in May.
  • Chalco says its H1 net profit soared to 3.08B Chinese yuan ($476M) from 35.7M yuan a year earlier, while revenue rose 43% Y/Y to 120.74B from 84.11B a year ago.
  • The results imply a Q2 net profit of 2.11B yuan, which would rank as Chalco's best quarterly result since Q4 2013.
  • During H1, Shanghai aluminum prices averaged 24.8% higher Y/Y and domestic alumina prices rose 2.9% from a year ago.
  • Chalco's primary aluminum production increased 5.5% Y/Y to 1.96M metric tons, while alumina output jumped 14.3% to 8.25M mt.
  • Aluminum prices recently reached 13-year highs, partly due to supply challenges in China.
