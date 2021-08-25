Hightower's Stephanie Link: Meme and Chinese stocks benefitting from risk-on trade

Aug. 25, 2021 9:58 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View
cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors, said Wednesday that a rotation back into riskier stocks has sparked renewed interest in meme and Chinese stocks.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Link pointed to signs that the Delta variant may have peaked for Wall Street's recent increased risk appetite.
  • "In the last couple of days, we see a return to the cyclicals, to the reopen names ... and a risk-on feel, which is why I think the meme stocks have done well," she said.
  • In addition, Link argued that traders expected a continued dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, as Fed chief Jerome Powell gets ready to speak later this week at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
  • On Chinese stocks, Link contended that regulatory risk in that country made it difficult to jump back into the market.
  • "Hard to be a buyer of anything pure-play China because you wake up one day and then the government decides to do something you don't anticipate," she said.
  • However, the fact that Chinese names "got slaughtered" recently makes them appealing for some investors, Link asserted.
  • For an example of the meme-stock resurgence, check out Gamestock's (NYSE:GME) performance on Tuesday.
