Sandvik raises 2025 revenue target for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions

Aug. 25, 2021 9:57 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF), SDVKYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY +1.7%) is updating the revenue target for the business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions for 2025 to SEK 6B from earlier SEK 4B.
  • The upgrade is mainly led by recently announced acquisitions of Cambrio, DWFritz Automation, and CNC Software combined with organic growth.
  • In 2020, Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions had revenues of approximately SEK 800M.
  • Also, Sandvik is targeting an EBITA margin target for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions of 20% by 2025.
  • Sandvik Group's target of revenue growth of ≥ 5% through a business cycle organically and through acquisitions remains unchanged.
