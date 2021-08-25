Sandvik raises 2025 revenue target for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions
Aug. 25, 2021 9:57 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF), SDVKYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY +1.7%) is updating the revenue target for the business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions for 2025 to SEK 6B from earlier SEK 4B.
- The upgrade is mainly led by recently announced acquisitions of Cambrio, DWFritz Automation, and CNC Software combined with organic growth.
- In 2020, Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions had revenues of approximately SEK 800M.
- Also, Sandvik is targeting an EBITA margin target for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions of 20% by 2025.
- Sandvik Group's target of revenue growth of ≥ 5% through a business cycle organically and through acquisitions remains unchanged.