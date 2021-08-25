True Leaf seeks Health Canada nod to sell cannabis products directly to retailers
Aug. 25, 2021 9:59 AM ETMaven Brands Inc. (TRLFF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- True Leaf Brands (OTCPK:TRLFF) submitted an application to Health Canada for an amendment to its standard processing license for the sale of dried cannabis.
- The amended license will permit True Leaf to sell its craft cannabis products directly to medical patients and retail distributors nationwide.
- The company said it has a distribution agreement in place with Velvet Management which will provide the company access to provincial cannabis distribution boards and 1,700 retail stores when it receives the Health Canada amended sales license.
- "This amendment will provide True Leaf with additional sales channels, expanding our reach beyond the B2B wholesale marketplace to the lucrative recreational retail market." said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford.