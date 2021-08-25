Salesforce garners mild enthusiasm with earnings on tap

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares remained near their breakeven point Wednesday as investors prepared to hear what Chief Executive Marc Benioff & Co. have to say about the cloud-computing giant's most-recent business results.
  • Excitement about Salesforce (CRM) was rather tepid in early trading, with its shares up by just 0.3%, at $260.50. For the year, the company's stock price has climbed by 17%.
  • Analysts are looking for Salesforce (CRM) to turn in a profit of 93 cents a share, on $6.25 billion in revenue. During the same period a year ago, the company reported earnings of $1.44 a share, on sales of $5.15 billion.
  • Expectations are high that the company will give an update on how its integration of Slack Technologies is going, and how that $27.7 billion deal will expand Salesforce's (CRM) revenue potential. The report also comes about a month before the company's annual big Dreamforce conference which Salesforce (CRM) uses to drum up enthusiasm for new products and business partnerships.
