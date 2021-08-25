Klarna plans to push into new markets after its Q2 BNPL transactions jump
- Klarna (KLAR), the Swedish "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments firm said it will continue to forge into new markets and diversify its revenue stream after Q2 transactions on its platform jumped, Reuters reports.
- Klarna is currently active in 17 countries and has 90M global active users on its platform, which allows customers to buy online through its merchant partners and pay for their purchases in installments. The platform processes 2M transactions per day.
- The company is expected to go public in the U.S. stock market in coming months, Reuters said, citing bankers' predictions.
- Klarna's push could affect already publicly traded BNPL players such as Affirm ((AFRM +6.3%)), Afterpay ((OTCPK:AFTPF)), and PayPal ((PYPL -0.6%)).
- In June, the company raised $639M in June from investors, lifting its valuation to ~$46B.
- Reuters also notes that gross merchandise volume grew to over $20B in Q2 from $12B in the year-ago quarter.
- The BNPL sector has heated up this year with Square agreeing to acquire Afterpay for $29B in stock; in July, Bloomberg reported that Apple and Goldman plan to enter 'Buy Now, Pay Later' arena to rival Affirm.