Willis Towers Watson to acquire Israeli broking, consultancy firm Leaderim
Aug. 25, 2021 10:11 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW -0.5%) agrees to acquire Leaderim, an insurance broking and consultancy business in Israel, a step to boost growth in the Middle East and globally.
- WLTW has operated in Israel for years through a correspondent partner. It has also served other Middle East countries through a network of correspondent partners and has an owned presence in the region with operations in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
- Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. The two parties have signed heads of terms and will move toward completing the acquisition. Any transaction would be subject to completion of definitive agreements, and legal and regulatory approvals.
- The acquisition news comes after Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) agreed to sell its Willis Re unit to Arthur J. Gallagher for $3.25B. And that came after its proposed merger with Aon fell apart.