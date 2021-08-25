Kite Realty stock advances after Raymond James upgrades to Strong Buy

Aug. 25, 2021 10:20 AM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock climbs 4.4% after Raymond James upgrades the REIT to Strong Buy from Outperform as its acquisition of Retail Properties of America is expected to boost 2022 earnings.
  • Lifts 2022 FFO per share estimate to $1.60, 13% above the Street consensus, which doesn't yet reflect the merger accretion.
  • "As the Street starts to update numbers more in line with our estimate, we would expect shares to move higher," according to the note to clients.
  • The Strong Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and compares with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
  • See that analysts ratings for KRG have turned more bullish in the past year as seen in chart below.
  • For more on the RPAI merger, dig into Kite Realty's conference call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.