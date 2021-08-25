Kite Realty stock advances after Raymond James upgrades to Strong Buy
Aug. 25, 2021 10:20 AM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock climbs 4.4% after Raymond James upgrades the REIT to Strong Buy from Outperform as its acquisition of Retail Properties of America is expected to boost 2022 earnings.
- Lifts 2022 FFO per share estimate to $1.60, 13% above the Street consensus, which doesn't yet reflect the merger accretion.
- "As the Street starts to update numbers more in line with our estimate, we would expect shares to move higher," according to the note to clients.
- The Strong Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and compares with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
- See that analysts ratings for KRG have turned more bullish in the past year as seen in chart below.
