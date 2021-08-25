Rent-A-Center reaches record high after BofA initiates coverage at buy

Rent-a-Center To Close Over 150 Stores
Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • Rent-A-Center (RCII +1.8%) shares hit an all-time high today after Bank of America began coverage with a buy rating and an $85 price target, representing ~28% upside.
  • Shares for the rental company have risen for the sixth straight session and are up 16.61% over the last month.
  • Lease-to-own industry growth could "cannibalize the traditional LTO industry, however we see the Rent-A-Center Business as relatively well- insulated given its focus on lower-credit quality customers,” wrote BofA analyst Jason Haas. He also believes that Rent-A-Center's acquisition of Acima "will pivot RCII to accelerated growth."
  • Back in July, Seeking Alpha contributor Monplanet Capital Management said Rent-A-Center was "undervalued" with limited downside.
