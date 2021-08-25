S&P 500 tracking ETFs appear overbought according to the RSI technical indicator
Aug. 25, 2021 11:25 AM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), VOO, SPYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The largest exchange traded fund SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), has hit record highs and continues to flirt with the overbought territory when looked at from a further out point of view.
- SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, has entered the overbought area on a weekly chart according to the Relative Strength Index indicator. Moreover, SPY has been slipping in and out of this area for the past couple of months as well.
- Since the market collapse dating back to the end of March 2020, SPY has closed positive 47 out of the last 75 weeks and has gained 105.5%. See chart below which includes the RSI:
- Traditionally, when a stock hits the 70 handle on the RSI, it indicates that the instrument may be overheating and pulling to an over-purchased extreme level. As of now, on the weekly chart, SPY sits at 71.63.
- SPY is not the only S&P 500 tracking exchange traded fund in this boat. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) are all in the overbought territory when observing the funds through a larger weekly lens. IVV finds itself at 72.34, and VOO sits at 72.16.
- The three ETFs SPY, IVV, and VOO, which are three of the four largest ETFs representing nearly $1T assets under management, appear to be overstretched.
- Price Action: SPY +19.82% YTD, IVV +19.87%, and VOO +19.84% YTD.
- The stock market on Wednesday opens up, and participants appear hesitant to commit either way today following four straight sessions of gains. Investors may be keeping their powder dry with the Fed's virtual Jackson Hole symposium starting tomorrow.