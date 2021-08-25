Cleveland-Cliffs says employees hit 75% vaccination rate

Aug. 25, 2021

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +1.7%) says 75% of its employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19, following an incentive program that paid bonuses of as much as $3K to get shots.
  • The company says nearly 19K employees are vaccinated, up from 9K, or 35%, when the program started in early July.
  • Indiana Harbor, Cleveland-Cliffs' largest facility and the largest steel operation in the U.S., achieved a vaccination rate of 78%, compared to its location's county rate of 43%.
  • In a separate interview with Argus, CEO Lourenco Goncalves says Cleveland-Cliffs gradually will move away from integrated steelmaking in favor of electric arc furnace steelmaking over the next decade.
  • "We cannot have blast furnaces only for the automotive industry, you have to have them for everything," Goncalves said in the Argus interview.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs currently operates eight blast furnaces and four EAF mills.
  • Citing "relentless" steel demand, Cleveland-Cliffs recently raised guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA to $5.5B from earlier estimates of $4B and $5B.
