Cleveland-Cliffs says employees hit 75% vaccination rate
Aug. 25, 2021 11:27 AM ET Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) By: Carl Surran
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +1.7%) says 75% of its employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19, following an incentive program that paid bonuses of as much as $3K to get shots.
- The company says nearly 19K employees are vaccinated, up from 9K, or 35%, when the program started in early July.
- Indiana Harbor, Cleveland-Cliffs' largest facility and the largest steel operation in the U.S., achieved a vaccination rate of 78%, compared to its location's county rate of 43%.
- In a separate interview with Argus, CEO Lourenco Goncalves says Cleveland-Cliffs gradually will move away from integrated steelmaking in favor of electric arc furnace steelmaking over the next decade.
- "We cannot have blast furnaces only for the automotive industry, you have to have them for everything," Goncalves said in the Argus interview.
- Cleveland-Cliffs currently operates eight blast furnaces and four EAF mills.
- Citing "relentless" steel demand, Cleveland-Cliffs recently raised guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA to $5.5B from earlier estimates of $4B and $5B.