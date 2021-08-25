Toyota's Kentucky plant to assemble fuel cell modules from 2023
Aug. 25, 2021 12:16 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Toyota (TM +1.7%) is preparing to assemble fuel cell (FC) modules for hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks at its Kentucky plant.
- Starting in 2023, a dedicated line at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will start assembling integrated dual FC modules that can deliver up to 160kW of continuous power.
- Weighing ~1,400 pounds, the dual fuel cell modules are a key component of an overall FC kit that also includes a high voltage battery, electric motors, transmission and hydrogen storage assembly from top-tier suppliers.
- In addition to the FC modules, Toyota will offer its powertrain integration expertise that will help truck manufacturers adapt these emissions-free drivetrain systems to a wide variety of applications in the heavy-duty trucking sector.