PHP Ventures raises additional $7.5M from underwriters of IPO

Aug. 25, 2021 12:47 PM ETPHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Units (PPHPU), PPHPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHPU) raised an additional $7.5M after the underwriters of its Nasdaq IPO exercised their option in full to buy 750K units at $10/unit.
  • In total the company sold 5.75M units for gross proceeds of $57.5M.
  • Each unit consists of one common share; 0.5 redeemable warrant; and one right to acquire 1/10 of one common stock.
  • Each warrant can be used to buy one common stock at $11.50/share.
  • PHP Ventures — is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, reorganization, or business combination — is led by Chairman and CEO Marcus Choo Yeow Ngoh and CFO Garry Stein.
  • PHP Ventures intends to focus on consumer-facing companies with a significant Africa presence or a compelling Africa potential, which complements the expertise of the company's management team.
