Kingsoft Cloud +4% after public cloud services lead earnings beat, provides Q3 guidance
Aug. 25, 2021 12:52 PM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) is up 4% after beating bottom-line estimates in its second quarter earnings report.
- However, revenue of $336.66M (+41.6% Y/Y) misses consensus by $2.09M. The company recorded sixth straight increase in public cloud services revenue since its first quarterly results after IPO.
- Segment revenue: Public cloud services, $240.2M (+20.5% Y/Y); Enterprise cloud services, $96.4M (+152.8% Y/Y); and others, $0.1M.
- Gross profit of $18.4M (+46.8% Y/Y)
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 5.6%, a slight increase from 5.5% in 2Q20.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.6M; Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -2.5%, compared to -2.3% a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats consensus by $0.22.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $848M.
- Q3 2021 Guidance: The company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.58B and RMB2.7B, representing an accelerated year-over-year growth of 49% to 56%.
- Earlier, Kingsoft Cloud to acquire controlling interests in Camelot Employee Scheme