Spire seen getting more time to operate Missouri gas pipeline
Aug. 25, 2021 12:59 PM ETSpire Inc. (SR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Analysts say Spire (SR -0.4%) could get more time to continue operating its STL pipeline in Missouri after the environmental group that convinced a court to shut down the pipe asked the court for more time.
- In June, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated and remanded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's 2018 certificate for the $285M pipeline.
- Spire has since asked FERC for emergency authorization to keep the pipe operating to avoid gas shortages this winter.
- This week, the Environmental Defense Fund urged the court to uphold its ruling but wait 90 days to order a shutdown to give FERC more time to act on Spire's request.
- Analysts at ClearView Energy Partners believe FERC is "likely to allow Spire STL to continue to operate on a temporary/emergency basis, but potentially at neither its full current capacity nor rates this winter (and beyond)," Reuters reports.
- A ruling shutting down the STL pipeline could cost Spire $0.35/share in annual earnings and a $5.00/share asset writeoff, George Fisher writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.