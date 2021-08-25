Retail check: Dick's soars to all-time high, mall names struggle
- The mall sector is lower after earnings reports from Express (EXPR -8.7%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -9.6%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5.9%) and Nordstrom (JWN -16.7%) lead investors to reel back some high-flying expectations. Execs warned on ongoing cost pressure tied to the pandemic and new inflation headwinds. J.P. Morgan also weighed in this morning that the backdrop for strong consumer spending may be as good as it gets with risk-reward now tilting to the downside following the YTD rallies in the sector.
- Decliners amid the earnings rush include American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -6.3%), Gap (GPS -4.6%), Children's Place (PLCE -4.1%) and Buckle (BKE -3.6%).
- It is a much different story in the sporting goods sector, where Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) showed off sizzling sales trends. Hibbett (HIBB +7.6%), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +7.3%) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO +6.2%) are all higher. The sporting goods sector is benefiting from new pandemic sports-related hobbies that are proving sticky. DKS traded at a new all-time high of $134.80 earlier in the session.
- Read a rundown on the Dick's earnings report.