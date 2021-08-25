What to expect from Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q2 earnings
Aug. 25, 2021 1:15 PM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-47.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.6M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin estimate of 38.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q1 earnings report featured 18.8% comparable sales growth and gross margin improvement. Ollie's topped consensus marks for both Q1 revenue and EPS.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman calls the Q1 print strong with constructive commentary on near-term momentum momentum and the long-term growth outlook.
- The Shares of Ollie's were up 7.53% after the earnings topper.
