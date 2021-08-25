What to expect from Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q2 earnings

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-47.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.6M (-17.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects gross margin estimate of 38.5%.
  • Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q1 earnings report featured 18.8% comparable sales growth and gross margin improvement. Ollie's topped consensus marks for both Q1 revenue and EPS.
  • Analyst Simeon Gutman calls the Q1 print strong with constructive commentary on near-term momentum momentum and the long-term growth outlook.
  • The Shares of Ollie's were up 7.53% after the earnings topper.
  • A recent article by SA contributor, Ollie's Bargain Outlets: Steady Growth, But At A Price
  • Industry news: Retail stocks that could benefit from higher food stamp spending
